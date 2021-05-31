SAN JOSE - Some two-thirds of the original forests of the world have been destroyed by deforestation and unsustainable use according to figures divulged by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
``Of the 8 billion hectares of forest which existed 8,000 years ago, only 3.044 billion remain,'' according to the report from the Central American office of WWF seated in Turrialba, Costa Rica.
The Fund, which has its principal seat in Switzerland, said that tropical forests continue being destroyed at a rate of 17 million hectares per year.
There are similar losses in the temperate and northern forests of Canada, Europe, North America and Russia.
``Given the current rates of deforestation, in 50 years no natural forests will remain in countries like Costa Rica, Malaysia, Pakistan and Thailand,'' pointed out the report.
A new cartographic project, carried out by the WWF together with the World Center for Monitoring Conservation, studied the forest cover and the protection given to the forests of Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America, North America and Russia.
The objective of the study was to determine the magnitude of the world's forests. It showed that Asia and the Pacific have already lost 88 percent of their natural cover while only five percent is currently protected.
The study warned that in the next 25 years only 10 percent of the original forests of Asia and the Pacific will remain. Countries such as El Salvador, Ghana, Madagascar and Pakistan already have less than 10 percent remaining
According to the WWF, it is equally worrisome that none of the six regions studied have a 10 percent minimum for lands under official protection, which is the internationally agreed upon objective minimum for conservation.
The report stated that only two percent of the remaining forests in Europe and Russia are protected and that less than five percent of those in Africa, Asia and North America have any sort of protection.
``We always suspected that the total loss was high, but now we have tested the quantity of forests and have seen what has been lost,'' commented Francis Sullivan, director of the ``Forests for Life'' campaign of the WWF.
The WWF director said that what is most disturbing is that deforestation has increased dramatically in the last five years and continues to grow.
Sullivan expressed that the methods by which natural forests are exhausted in more and more countries has affected other zones and the people that depend on them. He also emphasized the urgent need to give formal protection to a larger quantity of existing forests.
According to the expert, this is particularly true in Brazil, where five years after the Rio Environmental Summit, they have the highest rate of deforestation in the world.
The Fund determined that at the end of the dry season this year, more fires had been reported than ever before in the Brazilian Amazon.
But the Fund warned that the growth in forest fires is not the only threat the rain forests of the Amazon face.
``Actually they are opening up more roads into the heart of the Amazon in order to facilitate the exploitation of wood, putting millions of hectares of forest at risk.''
``Brazil has the largest area of tropical forests in the world and it is imperative that the Brazilian government act now in order to protect what is one of the greatest remaining ecosystems in the world,'' added Sullivan.
According to Sullivan, unless the governments take action to protect the existing natural forests, ``it is probable that in the lifetimes of our children there will be virtually no remaining forests in the most populated regions of the planet: Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Pacific.
The Fund asked the government of Brazil to accept now the same promise to protect a minimum 10 percent of each type of forest it has.