MANAGUA - The Nicaraguan government, which sent troops two days ago to the northern part of the country, said that it will promote ``peaceful ways'' to disarm and demobilize armed groups.
Viceminister of Defense, José Adán Guerra, explained that the deployment of 200 soldiers was not an act of provocation, but an action intended to assure the security of civilians in the area which was occupied by rebels from the Andrés Castro United Front (FUAC, in Spanish).
The rebels threatend the government with reprisals against high ranking officials and accused the government of being ``a liar, a hypocrite and a traitor'', according to the daily La Tribuna.
Diminished rains will harm crops
MANAGUA - Nicaraguan farmers face serious damage to basic grain crops, due to lack of rain originated by the weather phenomenon known as El Niño, said leaders from the agriculture sector.
Corn, beans, sesame, sugar cane, and plantain crops have been damaged or did not achieve their normal development, thus their productive yields will be considerably inferior, said Alvaro Fiallos, leader of the National Union of Farmers (UNAG, in Spanish).
The effects of El Niño, which arrived unexpectedly this year, have been felt mostly in the Pacific region in the departments of Madriz, Estelí, and Nueva Segovia on the border with Honduras.
Pacific coast shaken by small earthquakes
MANAGUA - A total of 48 small earthquakes, registering within a 4.5 point spread on the Richter scale, ocurred between August 1st and the 7th in the Pacific coast of Nicaragua, according to the Nicaraguan Institute for Territorial Studies (INETER).
The earthquakes did not produce material or human losses, and were generated by the movement of the Cocos and Caribbeean plates, said seismologist Zoila Hernández.
PANAMA Ship with nuclear waste to cross canal
PANAMA - A ship flying a British flag and carrying burnt nuclear fuel will arrive today to Panama from Japan. It is on its way to processing plants in France and United Kingdom, according to Greenpeace.
``Nuclear waste shipments (products derived from plutonium) represent mutiple environmental and security risks, therefore, they must be stopped'', said Gina Sánchez, Greenpeace spokeswoman for Central America. She added that the Panamanian government should oppose this type of shipments.
According to the environmental organization, the ship Pacific Pintail, property of Pacific Nuclear Transport Limited (PNTL), carries four containers of ``nuclear waste'' with a total of 13 tons of radioactive material.
EL SALVADOR South Korea's foreign minister begins visit
SAN SALVADOR - South Korea's chancellor, Chong Ha Yoo, arrived on Thrusday to El Salvador to attend the First Dialogue and Cooperation Forum with his colleagues from Central America.
The minister arrived at 8:55 a.m. (local time) to El Salvador's international airport, 35 kilometers south of the capital, accompanied by an 8 member entourage.
Chong Ha Yoo will meet privately with president Armando Calderón Sol to discuss issues of bilateral interests. Today, he and the foreign ministers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica will get together to analyze ways to increase commercial relations, investments and support for regional projects.