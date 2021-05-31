HAVANA - The liberal government of Nicaragua officially offered on Friday to take in 201 Cubans who were recently repatriated from the Bahamas. They had originally fled the communist island at the beginning of the year.
The Nicaraguan Embassy in Havana reported that it would process visas for the group, which includes three famous baseball players and one baseball coach. Like the rest of the illegal immigrants, they had left Cuba in a flimsy boat.
"It is a demonstration of the cooperation... and humanitarian aid of our country," said Luis Napoleón Gadea, the head of the Nicaraguan Embassy in Cuba.
Even though in the past Cuba has exiled many of Fidel Castro's opponents, and many refugees have been granted asylum overseas, an inter-governmental agreement on such a large group is extremely unusual.
Alejandro González, the Cuban foreign minister, denied the existence of any agreement, branding the idea, "pure fantasy"; nevertheless, other officials confirmed that the 201 people are free to apply for a visa through the normal channels - which usually means a firm job offer from overseas.
Nicaragua's President Arnoldo Alemán, an outspoken critic of the Castro regime, made the original offer of asylum at a Cuban-American meeting in Miami last week.
"For those who want freedom, Nicaragua has its doors open, because we too have suffered dictatorship and persecution," he declared.
The baseball stars Angel López, Jorge Díaz and Michael Jova, and coach Orlando Chinea are hoping to emulate the American Dream being lived out by Orlando "The Duke" Hernández.
"The Duke" left a detention center in Nassau in December of last year - not back to Cuba, however, but to Costa Rica.
He stayed in Costa Rica for a few months, during which time he was offered a contract to become a Major League Baseball star.
Less than a year ago, the same man was a desperate refugee fleeing a dictatorial regime, traveling in a boat hardly seaworthy for a fishing trip on a lake.
Today, he is a pitcher with the New York Yankees with a contract worth $6.6 million.