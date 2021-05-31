SAN SALVADOR - Two multi-million dollar frauds in local financial companies exposed the apparent weakness of control institutions to detect irregularities in the now-questioned Salvadoran financial system.
Almost $175 million have vanished from financial companies owned by prominent families linked to the ruling National Republican Alliance Party (ARENA in Spanish).
The first case came to light last June, when the CREDICLUB company defrauded over $10 million and, a month later, the disappearnce of $160 million was detected at the financial company FINSEPRO-INSEPRO. So far, the whereabouts of that money remain unknown.
One of ARENA's leaders, Roberto Mathies-Hill, three of his associates, and the superintendent of the financial system, Rafael Rodríguez-Loucel, were jailed because of the FINSEPRO-INSEPRO fraud. In relation to the CREDICLUB fraud, Alberto Guirola and Ernesto Gutiérrez were also imprisoned.
Both frauds, which have brought thousands to the brink of bankcruptcy, many of them retired or widowed, have prompted strong questioning of the government and its control agencies.
The Association of Economic Sciences Professionals (COLPROCE in Spanish) made a public statement in which it asserts that the CREDICLUB and FINSEPRO-INSEPRO failures lay bare ``the poor procedures which the State currently uses to control the activities of the financial system.''
The Association regrets that the ``very bad administrative operations of these companies will make the State run into heavy spending of taxpayers' money to partially compensate those affected (by the frauds), a distortion of fiscal authority.''
COLPROCE recommended that the Government reorganize the way it carries out its economic policy, in order to overcome ``the lack of coordination, of coherence, and of consistence in the measures it proposes and executes to overcome the stagnation of economy.''
The Association also points out that the most recent frauds must be taken advantage of to launch a new cleansing of the financial system, to reshape it through mergers and liquidations, and to prevent its excessive expansion, because there are already more institutions than necessary and retards attempts at developing strength and security.
The government has paid the owners of savings accounts -- who were defrauded -- of up to $6,000, while 18 banking institutions have established a $25.3 million trust in order to pay part of the money lost by those who had larger savings.
On the other hand, the Office of the Attorney for the Defense of Human Rights (PPDH in Spanish) asked the government to investigate the frauds in depth and to establish the corresponding responsibility.
The government had initially taken the FINSEPRO-INSEPRO case lightly and asserted that the fraud did not surpass $30 million, just 1.5 percent of the overall deposits in banks.
The scandals caused Congress to appoint a special commission to investigate the two institutions. It also mandated that the secrecy of the banking industry be lifted.
However, President Armando Calderón chose to make a series of reccomendations, arguing that lifting banking secrecy would be ``inconvenient for the economy of the nation.''
While criticism and investigations come and go, authorities unsuccessfully try to locate the defrauded funds.
Although the courts have ordered multi-million embargoes for the FINSEPRO-INSEPRO case, it seems the measure stands little chance of being successful, because those held responsible of the fraud have neither properties nor assets registered in their names.