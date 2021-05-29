SAN JOSE - A ministerial meeting in Managua next week will be the next step toward diminishing the diplomatic tension caused by the Nicaraguan decision to impede armed Costa Rican patrol boats along the San Juan river.
During a telephone conversation on Thursday night, both presidents, Costa Rican Miguel Angel Rodríguez and Nicaraguan Arnoldo Alemán agreed to set a meeting between ministers because that day a meeting with Nicaraguan military representatives did not produce concrete results.
This was confirmed yesterday by Costa Rican Foreign Minister Roberto Rojas and Public Security minister Juan Rafael Lizano, after meeting with President Rodríguez in his office between 11:00 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. The exact date for this meeting has not been established because by yesterday afternoon, the official invitation from Managua had not yet arrived.
The ministers did say however, that Costa Rica will maintain its position next week: "navigation along the San Juan river is free and the Costa Rican police officers can bear arms and transit without fear of being taken into (Nicaraguan) custody," stated Rojas.
The presidents called the meeting because the rendezvous between Nicaraguan military representatives and members of the Costa Rican executive branch in the Juan Santamaría international airport was not successful in reaching agreements. As a result of this, President Rodríguez did not attend a regional cattle meeting held at Nicaragua this weekend.
Rojas and Lizano would have met with Defense minister Jaime Cuadra and Foreign minister Emilio Alvarez, but the Alemán administration yesterday announced the substitution of both ministers by Pedro Joaquín Chamorro and Eduardo Montealegre, respectively, as of September 1.
The Tico ministers have expressed their concern about these last minute changes in the Nicaraguan cabinet because they claim there is no clarity as to who will be the next minister to talk with. They did add, however, that they will nevertheless attend the meeting next week.
In Nicaragua
The presidents of Central America defended a diplomatic solution to the problem between Costa Rica and Nicaragua. Presidents Armando Calderón Sol (El Salvador), Carlos Flores (Honduras) and Ernesto Pérez (Panama) talked with Alemán about the issue, minutes prior to the inauguration of a center for the improvement of the region's cattle during the Central American Isthmus Livestock and Industry Exposition (EXPICA 98).
The Guatemalan president is begin represented by Vice-President Luis Pérez.
The Honduran president told the Nicaraguan press that the San Juan river issue "is a small conflict that all the area's presidents hope can be diplomatically solved in following days."
Along the San Juan river
Absolute calm reigned over the San Juan river yesterday, but there was a great sense of expectation inside the police cabins along both banks of the river as to what will be the decision reached through diplomatic means.
Neither country had increased their patrols and it was impossible to detect any unusual movements along the river.
The only difference that the day saw along the banks was that most of the Nicaraguan military working in the area were summoned to attend a reunion in San Juan del Norte. The soldiers also added that the Tico police officers had notified them not to cross onto the Costa Rican side, from where the former frequently make phone calls and go shopping.
Security minister Lizano stated yesterday that no special measures have been taken in the border area, except for a stricter control of the passage of foreigners who wish to enter Costa Rica by land.
"We are guarding the border better," he answered after being asked if they have increased the deportations of undocumented Nicaraguans.
On Thursday's meeting at Juan Santamaría, the Nicaraguan delegation insisted that the Costa Rican guards patrolling the area do so unarmed and should report their navigational routes to the Nicaraguan authorities.