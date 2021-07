Miles de fanáticos se reunieron en honor a Elvis Presley

Expandir Reproducción automática 1 de 3

Candle-bearing fans of Elvis Presley gather at Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tenessee on August 15, 2012 during an all-night vigil on the eve of the 35th anniversary of the singer's death. Several thousand people gathered outside Graceland for the all-night commemoration of the life and legacy of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll". AFP PHOTO / ROBERT MacPHERSON (Robert MacPherson)