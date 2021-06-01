SAN JOSE - Almost a year after a radioactive tragedy affected 115 cancer patients, the Costa Rican Social Security System (CCSS, in Spanish) started to hand out a $2.000 advance compensation to 42 of these patients.
But what was intially considered to be good news ended by generating conflict between the people affected and the System. The institution had guaranteed Ombudswoman Sandra Piszk that all 115 patients overexposed to cobalt would receive compensation.
The announcement was made official yesterday, in a gathering organized by Piszk -who has represented the patients during the whole process. The meeting was attended by officials from the CCSS including the medical manager, Julieta Rodríguez.
According to the patients, the terms of the compensation changed from one day to another. Until Tuesday, it had been guaranteed that the cash advance would be given to everyone affected.
``I am very frustrated. I have to make it very clear that we we all came here with the System's promise that the advance would be for all 115 people and without any type of condition'', said Piszk, who was visibly angry.
Even so, the people who were overexposed accepted the agreement and are waiting until October to learn the final terms and amount of the settlement. The $90.000 which was allocated only compensates those 42 patients who had clear physical consquences from the radiation.
Meanwhile, 23 more patients will continue to endure an uncertain situation, the relatives of those who died from the accident will have to wait until experts determine scientifically whether or not their death was directly a consequence of the overexposure to cobalt.
The System's surprising decision was based on a stipulation by the Controller General two weeks ago, which authorized advance payments only to those who had proven physical damages caused by the overexposure.
To select the first patients who received money, the CCSS based its decision on the preliminary report done three weeks ago by experts from the International Commission on Atomic Energy.
``We also considered how slow the studies by CCSS appraisers are coming along. Their results are planned for October, when we also hope to give the definite total amount that will allocated to each patient'', said Julieta Rodríguez.