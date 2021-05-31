GUATEMALA CITY - An angered mob of 1,000 to 1,500 residents of the Indian village of El Tablón, in northern Guatemala, beat and then burned alive three alleged criminals, the Fire Department reported yesterday.
The lynching was staged Wednesday night in the village which is part of the department of El Quiché and which is located 170 kilometers (106 miles) north of Guatemala City.
According to witnesses, the residents of El Tablón first beat the three alleged criminals and then doused then with gasoline before setting them afire.
Soldiers of the 20th Military District, deployed in El Quiché, and members of the National Civil Police were repelled by the residents of El Tablón early yesterday morning when they tried to rescue the bodies of the lynched, police officers told the Fire Department.
According to versions collected by the Fire Department officer who led the rescue operation, Edwin Soto, ``these people (the lynched) killed a resident of the village,'' but police sources explained that the victims were actually two, both owners of a small grocery store.
The lynched were identified by the police as Rosa de la Cruz, 35; Juan Mug Hernández, 65; and Isaías de la Cruz, 18.
Witnesses of the event told the firemen that the alleged criminals ``shouted desperately while burning, but no one could do anything for them,'' according to Emilio Nájera, the officer in charge of communications of the Fire Department.
Shortly before noon yesterday, the firemen were able to reach the place the victims were and found two of the bodies in the central square of the village, while the third one was in front of the local school. ``The dogs were already eating the bodies,'' a source said.
55 lawless killings
In the last 20 months, 55 people have been lynched in Guatemala. All of them were criminals, according to the mobs who killed them. In at least six cases Guatemalan authorities have ascertained that the mobs made ``a regrettable mistake.''
According to opinion surveys, delinquency and violence are the two major sources of worry for the 11 million Guatemalans, 80 per cent of whom live in poverty.
The Vice President of Guatemala, Luis Flores, said that ``as a citizen, I fully understand the claims for justice that are so widespread in our country, but the solution is not taking the law in one's hands; lynching and resorting to force to solve judicial problems is not the way.''
``Unfortunately,'' Vice President Flores added, ``many of them (the criminals) are arrested and two weeks later they go back to their towns and jeer at their neighbors, although they have robbed the and they have engaged in criminal conduct.''
In the department of El Quiché, where this Wednesday's lynching took place, when Maya priests visit their sacred places, they pray their gods ``to be able to return home alive, without being the victim of an assault, without being killed on the way.''