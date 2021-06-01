TEGUCIGALPA - The Honduran government presented a $6 million emergency plan to prevent famine yesterday. Farmers here have been plagued by the weather phenomenon known as El Niño.
Members of President Carlos Roberto Reina's cabinet made the offering after a meeting with farmers who lost their crops because of lack of rain, in the southern city of Choluteca.
The government's plan includes projects that will create temporary employment and a fund to provide basic grains to the population.
Sugar exportation on the rise
TEGUCIGALPA - A record sugar crop of 5.2 million bags will bring almost $12 million in exports to the Honduran economy this year, sources said.
The sugar industry has been on the rise for the last years: exports grew from $4.8 to $9.5 million between 1994 and last year, according to a report from the Honduras Central Bank.
President of the Sugar Producers Association, Sergio Salinas, said that 4.2 million bags are destined for internal use and another million are exported.
EL SALVADOR Archibishop pleads for cathedral
SAN SALVADOR - San Salvador's archibishop, Fernando Sáenz Lacalle, pleaded yesterday to government officials, private entreprises, and parishoners for economic help in order to finish construction of the metropolitan cathedral.
Sáenz Lacalle said, during mass, that work on the cathedral started 41 years ago, but earthquakes in 1965 and 1986 paralyzed progress. In the last two years, additional work has been done on reinforcing the building's foundation, but money has run out.
``It is known that we will have to halt construction work for a few months, because money from donations has not been enough to cover expenses''.
PANAMA Journalists to investigate corruption in Latin America
PANAMA CITY - Journalists from 14 Latin American countries will participate in a seminar about the investigation of corruption, from August 9 to August 12.
One of the participants is Peruvian reporter Gustavo Gorriti, who will speak about a local newspaper's effort (La Prensa) to disclose corruption among the banking system.
This week, the Panamanian government declined to renew Gorriti's working permit. The journalist, winner of the King of Spain prize, wrote an article about bankruptcy of the Industrial and Comercial Bank, and about donations of questionable checks to current president Ernesto Pérez Balladares' political campaign.
GUATEMALA Peace process remembered today
GUATEMALA CITY - Five former Central American presidents are gathered today in Guatemala to evaluate results of the peace plan known as Esquipulas II, in its 10 years of existence.
On August 7, 1987, this agreement was signed and it became the basis for the end of armed conflicts in Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala.
Former Honduran president, José Azcona, said the results of Esquipulas II were ``extraordinarily positive'', but added that the process seems to have stalled a bit.