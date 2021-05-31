TEGUCIGALPA - Early yesterday morning, the police evicted 16 Indians and 11 United States (U.S.) citizens, members of a religious organization, who had occupied the Embassy of Costa Rica in Tegucigalpa.
Some 100 anti-riot agents entered the embassy at 3:00 a.m. local time and forced the Indians -- who claim they are victims of repression by the Honduran government -- and their U.S. supporters out of the building, according to official sources.
Indian spokesman Salvador Zúñiga told the press that ``the police action was violent... many of our people were beaten.''
Zúñiga added: ``We regret this decision by President Carlos Roberto Reina; he claims he honors human rights in Honduras; but he does not do it; he is not true to his word.''
According to the spokesman: ``The police were armed with pistols and tear gas... and an army officer was drunk; other military carried M-16 and M-19 rifles.''
In San José, the Costa Rican Chancellor Fernando Naranjo asserted that the eviction had been ``peaceful, unarmed, and none of the peasants were injured.''
Naranjo told the press that the illegal presence of 16 Honduran Indians and 11 U.S. members of a religious organization, who had joined the peasants on Saturday, ``could not continue any longer,'' because those people had been on a hunger strike since last Wednesday that had forced the closing of the embassy.
The Indians had occupied the Costa Rican embassy last Monday, when they requested political asylum, claiming ``political harassment'' from the Honduran military, ranchers, and landowners from the western part of their country, in reprisal for their requests of land from the government.
Last Tuesday, the Government of Costa Rica had denied them asylum because ``we do not have enough evidence to confirm that harassment,'' an official source said in San José. On Wednesday, the Indians went on a hunger strike which was joined by 11 U.S. citizens from the United Seminary of Theology last Saturday.
``The Costa Rican ambassador to Tegucigalpa, Manuel Carballo, made several efforts to have the peasants leave the embassy; he even requested help from the Honduran Commissioner of Human Rights, Leo Balladares, and from the International Red Cross,'' Chancellor Naranjo told the press.
The chief Costa Rican diplomat explained that, because the Indians had opposed leaving and because the embassy needs to resume operations today, ``We asked the Honduran police to help us to achieve a peaceful eviction. We had no alternative to eviction.''
Back in Tegucigalpa, Red Cross sources confirmed that the Indians had not been injured during the eviction; however, they added that the effects of the hunger strike are already showing.
The evicted Indians, who belong to the Chorti and Lenca tribes, announced they would continue their hunger strike in order to obtain land and guarantees for their safety. Reporters later confirmed that the demonstrators had resumed their hunger strike in front of the National Congress.