SAN JOSE - Three U.S. companies will settle in Costa Rica this year, attracted by the establishment of a high technology cluster in this Central American nation, President José María Figueres announced yesterday.
One of the firms is Photocircuits Corporation, of Long Island, New York, the leading independent producer of integrated circuit cards, whose plant will be located in the Metropolitan Free Zone Industrial Park and is to be inaugurated next June.
In a first stage, Photocircuits will invest $5 million-$8 million. The overall investment in three years is estimated to be $30 million.
EMC Technology will invest $1 million-$2 million and plans to start operations the coming April.
The New Jersey-based company produces electronic components for satelite telecommunications, resistors, and connectors, among other products.
The third company, Dek USA Inc. is also planning to start operations in Costa Rica with an initial $750,000 investment.
President Figueres that the establishment in Costa Rica of top high-tec companies, such as Intel, has lured other firms to follow suit, particularly those who manufacture components for the larger corporations.
He pointed out that these companies mean hundreds of new jobs and remarked that Photocircuits will hire 400 employees in a first stage, but its payroll will reach 748 in the near future.
``Chrysler, Ford, Motorola, Nippondenso, AT&T, Compaq, Intel, and Panasonic are among the purchasers of Photocircuits' products,'' President Figueres added.
Photocircuits general manager in Costa Rica, Abraham Rodríguez, said his firm had chosen this nation because of the high level of schooling and of the overall attitudes of Costa Ricans.