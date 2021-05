2 de 2

** FILE ** The singer Seal and his then pregnant wife Heidi Klum are shown as they arrive at the 2005 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, in this June 6, 2005 file picture. German supermodel Heidi Klum has given birth to a healthy baby boy, a German tabloid reported Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2005. The Cologne Express said the 32-year-old gave birth late Monday, citing the model's father and manager Guenther Klum. He was not immediately available to confirm the report. The child is the first for Klum and her husband, Grammy-winning singer Seal. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson)