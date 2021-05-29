GUATEMALA CITY - Security forces in Guatemala joined together in a bloody battle against bands of kidnappers, bank robbers, drug traffickers and car thieves which have been the recipients of strong blows in the last few days.
Almost one year after its civil war came to a close, this Central American nation has experienced a spiral of violence similar to that which swept through El Salvador when that country signed its peace accords with the guerrilla forces.
According to statistics from human rights organizations, a total of 665 adults and 65 children were murdered, 42 persons were illegally executed, and another 10 violently killed in the first nine months of 1997.
Also, 113 adults and 51 minors were kidnapped, 119 lynchings were registered as well as 65 attempted murders and 43 death threats.
Many institutions had warned at the finish of the civil war, which claimed 150,000 lives, that organized crime and the ``drug war'' was going to become the primary threat to the birth of peace and the Guatemalan democratic process.
However, the large government efforts to control crime amount to unmet promises from the administration of President Alvaro Arzú who pledged to deal with crime during the first 180 days of his administration.
According to the Latin American School of Social Sciences (FLACSO in Spanish), there are 600 organized bands with an ``army'' of 20,000 against the 3,000 agents of police charged with providing security for the 10.5 million citizens of the country.
For deputy Amilcar Méndez, of the leftist New Guatemala Democratic Front (FDNG in Spanish) the security system has ``collapsed'' and because of this organized crime has increased rather than fallen.
President Arzú said Wednesday night that he will spare no effort to combat the problem of violence and affirmed that during his administration, which took office January 14, 1994, they have arrested more than 350 kidnappers.
According to Minister of the Interior, Rodolfo Mendoza, members of the ex guerrilla force the National Guatemalan Revolutionary Unity (URNG in Spanish) and demobilized agents of the Mobile Military Police (PMA in Spanish) are integrated into bands of robbers and kidnappers.
But one ex ``commando'' of the URNG, Jorge Soto (Pablo Monsanto), rejected Mendoza's claims as ``adventuresome and dangerous'' because no member of the ex guerrilla force has been implicated in crime bands.
During the last encounters which the combined security forces of the army and civil police have had with bands of criminals, one ex agent of the PMA was killed and another seven were detained.
Mendoza assured that the security forces had detected at least two bank robbing organizations composed of ex military police. During 1997, they have registered at least 43 assaults on banks.
Last Tuesday four ex PMA members were arrested together with eight other criminals, who according to the minister, had attempted a bank robbery the day before.
Wednesday night the security forces exchanged shots with robbers resulting in the injury of three, among them a journalist, while the son of a businessman who was powerful in the band was freed.
The Minister of Defense, General Héctor Celada, yesterday said that the army will continue supporting the National Civil Police in the fight against violence and will patrol the capital as well as the roads in the interior of the country.