GUATEMALA - The president of Guatemala, Alvaro Arzú, admitted that his country has ``grave'' problems of insecurity due to a lack of human and economic resources, but said that crime is not exclusively Guatemalan, but that it affects all of Latin America.
``We have grave problems, we should recognize that, but we are facing violence with great energy and determination,'' said the chief executive Tuesday night during a television program in which he fielded calls from the public.
Arzú was questioned on the climate of insecurity and the economic crisis that exists in Guatemala, although some called just to congratulate him on running a ``good government''.
The president commented that when he assumed power in January 1996, there were 3,000 police officers and 200 patrol cars, but that by the end of 1998, there will be 12,000 agents and that by 2000, there will be 20,000 who will be well equipped and well paid.
In terms of security, the president said that he will leave a greater inheritance than he received, but that in spite of his successes in fighting organized crime, ``we still have problems and are worried.''
In spite of the joint patrols by the civil police and the army, the president added that delinquents take advantage of certain opportunities to commit their crimes, such as the case of last Friday's robbery of 16 U.S. university students, five of whom were raped.
Arzú revealed that he had had conversations with U.S. President Bill Clinton who ``understands the situation in which Guatemala is living.''
Security forces have arrested five people suspected of having robbed and raped the students.
At the Summit of Chiefs of State, the theme discussed by the presidents was just such insecurity, which exists even in countries that have more economic resources.
The Guatemalan president promised not to rest and to dedicate himself full time to the insecurity which has plagued this Central American nation.
In economic matters, Arzú assured that there will be no more new taxes during his administration and that he will only work with the tax goals established in the peace accords signed between the government and the former guerrilla forces on December 29, 1996.
``This government will not impose any new taxes, we are seeking to expand the present tax base,'' he emphasized.
According to Arzú, the best formula for overcoming the economic crisis is to increase production and to avoid establishing price ceilings which cause fictitious scarcity and monopolies.
Arzú agreed that in labor matters, the salaries of government workers have increased during his tenure by 21 percent and that those in the private sector have increased 12 percent.
However, he declared that those increases are not sufficient, but he maintained that, ``we have been able to lower inflation- in 1997 by 8 percent- which is the most grave imposition on the people.''
The president also added that they are creating the infrastructure with the Mexican government to combat smuggling at the border.