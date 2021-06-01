SAN JOSE - The Costa Rican Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE, in Spanish) ordered the shut down of three gold mining projects located in Abangares, in the northern province of Guanacaste, because of technical and environmental problems.
The decision to close down the mines Sierra Alta, Abece Griego and one belonging to the National Syndicate of Miners (SNM, in Spanish) was made due to irregularities such as river pollution caused by sediments, tunnel instability, out of date maps and unsafe labor practices.
While the shutdowns of Sierra Alta and Abece Griego -operating with Costa Rican and Canadian capital-- were effective inmediately, the SNM was given a three month period to ``repair or mitigate the damages caused''.
The decision to close down these projects was announced yesterday by Minister of Environment, René Castro, who said that ``with these shutdowns we agree with the municipality of Abangares that these projects are neither viable economically nor environmentally''.
La Nación tried to locate Janet Lynne Empy, legal representative for Sierra Alta and Abece Griego, but she could not be reached in San José.
Hugo José Blanco, SNM's tresurer, accepted that there were deficiencies in their mining project, however, he said that ``the closing came a little late because most of the problems are already solved''.
These shutdowns are the latest in a series of actions by the Costa Rican government aimed at regulating mining in the country.
On July 18th, 700 permits for exploiting river beds, mountain cuts and gold mines were cancelled. About sixty percent of these cases were related to material extraction from public domains; others refer to quarries (30 per cent), and the rest (10 per cent) to the extraction of gold.
According to Minister Castro, these actions respond to policies established in the Mining Code. He also recognized that there is a current boom of exploratory mining backed by foreign and mixed capital.
In Costa Rica, there are currently 28 concessions given for the extraction of gold in different parts of the country, totalling an extension of 127 square kilometers. All these permits, except one, were given before 1994, when a new environmental law was put into effect.
Minister Castro affirms that Costa Rica has gold reserves which could amount to $2.200 millions at current prices. However, he emphasized the importance of creating a Grand Scale Mining Council to regulate future projects.
``This Council is being formed. We hope it will become an entity beyond the government which can recommend, either positively or negatively, future exploitation projects proposed for Costa Rica''.
Several environmental groups have been critical of open sky mining projects in the northern part of the country, arguing that they will cause irreparable damage to the region's ecosystem.