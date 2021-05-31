SAN JOSE - Convinced that Costa Rica has the potential to become Latin America's most developed country, Ex-President Oscar Arias Sánchez raised a call to make the changes necessary for the improvement of the nation.
"We must choose if we want to be rich or if we want to be poor," the former chief executive said on Thursday night to a group of National Liberation Party (PLN, his party, formerly in office) members at the Green Balcony, who attended the conference "Quo vadis, Costa Rica?" (Where are you going, Costa Rica?).
In his hour long speech, the Nobel Laureate mentioned several theories by international intellectuals that manifest that a country's development level is shown by the culture of its society or by it's ecological geography. For example, nations in the tropics suffer a high rainfall and this stimulates the development of several illnesses.
Arias, president between 1986 and 1990, added that "we cannot accept this sort of determinism" and called for change despite all the problems weighing the country down. The former president won the Nobel Peace Price in 1987 for his role in promoting peace in Central America during the 1980s.
"In Costa Rica there have already been too many years," he reminded the audience, "of stagnation in the economy, a double-figure inflation rate, a never-ending fiscal debt, and an internal debt that reached $4.3 billion on 30 April, almost 45 percent of the Gross Domestic Product."
Specifically because of this, Arias showed his support to the process of coordination that Social Christian Unity President Miguel Angel Rodríguez has announced, as well as to the selling of state owned companies.
"To coordinate is to seek points to agree on, not to reach a complete agreement," highlighted the former president, making it clear that it would be impossible for all Costa Ricans to agree on a single decision.
He added that he will be there to help in this process, and "not to put up walls. More courage is needed for opponents to agree on issues than to disagree on them," said Arias as he urged his party colleagues to support the process.
"If we don't do what we must do, the disappointment of Costa Ricans with their politicians will become even greater," he warned.