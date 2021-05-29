GUATEMALA CITY - The former guerrilla group known as the National Guatemalan Revolutionary Unit (URNG in Spanish) yesterday recognized that it committed serious acts of injustice during this country's 36 year civil war that ended on December 26, 1996.
"We have always said that mistakes, abuses and acts of injustice are bound to be committed during an armed conflict," said Carlos González, one of URNG's former "commanders", in declarations to the press.
The former guerrilla soldier however, did not explain what the abuses were.
"It is our duty to recognize these abuses," as part of a remembrance of the victims and their families, he said.
Last Tuesday, Defense Minister Héctor Barrios, said that the army has always recognized that it made mistakes during the bloody civil war.
General Barrios clarified however, that mistakes were committed not only by the army and URNG but also by foreign participants in the war, which he did not name. He commented that the army will give its official position on the matter after the Commission for Historical Enlightening (CEH in Spanish) publishes its final report on the violations to human rights during those 36 years.
Since last August, the CEH is being coordinated by German diplomat Christian Tomuschat and has been investigating abuses during the period. Their report is scheduled to be released before the year ends.