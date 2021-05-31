MANAGUA - Foreign Secretary Emilio Alvarez abstained from commenting on the threat made by Cuban authorities to the Nicaraguan government over the authorization of a mass exodus of islanders to this Central American country.
The diplomat told the AFP news agency in a telephone interview that the government of President Arnoldo Alemán will release a statement today about the official position on the issue.
Havana rejected a migration agreement with Managua on Saturday-announced by the Alemán administration on Friday- which would allow a group of 201 Cubans, repatriated this week from the Bahamas, to legally emigrate to Nicaragua.
"Cuba wishes to say that if Mr. Alemán is so generous, we would be willing to authorize every citizen who wishes to legally migrate to Nicaragua to do so," stated an official statement issued on Saturday by officials of the regime of Fidel Castro.
Alemán announced on Friday his government's decision to grant temporary exile to the Cubans who had been seeking refuge in the Bahamas and regretted that, despite this offering, the islanders were nevertheless repatriated to their country.
The chief executive later added that the Cuban Foreign Ministry had accepted the offer made by Managua, and that it would allow the 201 people to leave for this Central American nation.
Nicaraguan foreign minister Alvarez made his declarations before setting off to Venezuela, where he will attend the 28th session of the Organization of American States' General Assembly. Among those accompanying Alvarez are the Nicaraguan Ambassador to the OAS, Felipe Rodríguez; and the Ambassador to Nicaragua in Caracas Carmen Zelaya.
Archbishop's view
The Archbishop of Managua Cardinal Miguel Obando Y Bravo recommended his country's government to "be humanitarian but to act with much prudence" if it is going to give asylum to those Cubans that want to leave Havana.
The head of Nicaragua's Catholic Church considered that the authorities have to be humanitarian and sympathetic "but the government has to be very careful in its empathy, because (I fear) people might be leaving their jails and bringing us their problems."
Obando, in declarations to the press after Sunday's homily in the Cathedral of Managua, did not oppose Cubans coming to his country, but admitted that "politics are very complicated (...) this might be a temporary problem, I understand it will be fixed soon enough."