TEGUCIGALPA- Dick Morris, the controversial ex advisor to U.S. president Bill Clinton, excited the election atmosphere of Honduras while acting as one of the principal advisors to Nora Melgar, presidential candidate of the rightist National Party (PN in Spanish).
Although he has only visited this country on three brief occasions, Morris has taken his job advising and preparing Melgar for Sunday's election as a challenge, explained persons close to the candidate on Friday.
The governing Liberal Party (PL in Spanish) initially tried to contract his services, but before the campaign of attacks against Morris was launched, according to PN reports on radio during the past few days.
According to the PN, this campaign has focused on placing doubt on the U.S. advisor's reputation, such as the linking of Morris to the organization of a racist campaign against officialist candidate Carlos Flores-Facussé, whose ancestors are Palestinian.
People have made anonymous calls to local radio stations assuring that Morris is behind a poster campaign in Tegucigalpa which negatively emphasizes Flores' origin.
As for Morris, there have been references to the sex scandals which caused his departure from the Clinton campaign; in particular, his presumed relationship with prostitutes.
Morris became associated with the PN through one of Melgar's relatives whom he befriended at a seminar about political campaign strategies in the U.S.
A source in the PN assured that, due to the denunciations of him by the PL, Morris took the job as a challenge and began to work even harder.
The nature of Morris's advice to Melgar is not clear, although liberals insist that his principal contribution was to orchestrate a dirty campaign against Flores.
The case of Morris is another element which is stirring up the Honduran electoral process, which, two days from the election, is embroiled in a crisis over the authorization of an old identification card as a means by which to vote; a move which is rejected by the PN and supported by the PL.