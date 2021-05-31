SAN JOSE - Costa Rica will start deporting illegal Nicaraguans after October 31, the Minister of Security, Laura Chinchilla, asserted.
The measure will affect some half a million Nicaraguans and, according to Minister Chinchilla, the authorities from the neighboring nation have made no moves to have the Costa Rican decision changed.
She explained that October 31 was the deadline established in a bilateral meeting held in Granada, Nicaragua, the past May for illegal Nicaraguans to obtain a Seasonal Work Permit, which would enable them to temporarily work in Costa Rica.
Minister Chinchilla talked at the end of a three-day meeting held in San José by Central American immigration authorities, who analyzed here issues related to immigration and asylum.
The director of the Costa Rican Immigration Service, Mercedes Bevacqua, said that so far this year only 13 Nicaraguans, of 584 whose cases are analyzed, have been deported.
She thus countered assertions by Nicaraguan authorities who claim mass deportations in the past few months. Bevacqua explained that what the officials in the neighboring country have taken for deportations are the "administrative rejections" by local authorities of Nicaraguans caught when illegally trying to enter Costa Rica.
For the illegals to change their status, they must obtain a "special passport" from their embassy in San José and then the Temporary Work Permit from the local Ministry of Labor.
So far, only 80,000 have obtained their passport and just 17,000 the work permit, according to Johnny Ruiz, an official at the Ministry of Labor.
Ruiz insisted that unless a person has the two documents, "his illegal status has not changed."
After October 31, Minister Chinchilla and Immigration director Bevacqua agreed, Nicaraguans must obtain their special passport and a work contract in their country before coming to Costa Rica. Those not meeting such requirements will be sent back, they asserted.