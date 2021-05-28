THE REFORMS APPROVED TO THE BANKING sector--which ended the 40-year state monopoly--will make this field more competitive and will attract more investors, Costa Rican Banking Association chairman Luis Liberman asserted.
LOCAL AND FOREIGN INVESTORS ARE WELCOME to the production of electricity and the development of telecommunications, ICE president Roberto Dobles said. He added he expects private sources will provide $200 million a year, half the amount the institution needs for the development in both sectors.
A POLICE PLAN TO REINFORCE SECURITY for tourists was disclosed by authorities yesterday. National Chamber of Tourism chairman Mauricio Ventura said the plan is to be launched next month.
OVER 510 PRODUCTS LISTED IN A "BASIC Basket" are to be exempted of the 15% sales tax, according to a proposal from ruling party Liberacion Nacional congressmen. They said this seeks averting a heavy blow on the economy of low-income families.
A NICARAGUAN MILITARY MISSION ARRIVES here today to coordinate with the police actions against illegal immigration and drugs, as well as to protect ecology in the common border area.
REFERENCE RATE OF EXCHANGE * 184.69 colones (sell); 185.70 colones (buy) per U.S. $1 at Costa Rican banks. *50-cent up/down fluctuations at participating banks.
Events
CHILDREN'S DAY IS CELEBRATED throughout Costa Rica tomorrow. Special activities are set at Simon Bolivar Zoo, the Children's Museum, Juan Santamaria Park in Alajuela, and at Charrara Lake--among other places--tomorrow and Sunday.
A RECITAL BY CATALONIAN SOPRANO Monserrat Costa is set for 1887 Theater, at the National Culture Center, this evening at 8.
ARMONIA TRIO IS TO PERFORM at the National Theater at 8 p.m. tomorrow. Works by Telemann, Mendelssohn, Prokofiev, and Costa Ricans Fidel Gamboa and Carlos Amador.
PLANNING A VISIT TO A NATIONAL PARK or to a protected area, dial 192 (Ministry of Natural Resources), where operators who speak English and Spanish will provide you with all the details concerning the place you have chosen.
Weather
FORECAST from the National Meteorological Institute valid from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, September 8, 1995.
CENTRAL VALLEY: Mostly sunny and hot morning. Cloudy afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
GUANACASTE: Partly cloudy morning. Cloudy afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms.
CENTRAL PACIFIC AND SOUTH PACIFIC: Mostly sunny and hot morning. Cloudy afternoon, with showers and chances of thunderstorms.
NORTHERN ZONE AND CARIBBEAN WATERSHED: Partly to fully cloudy, with scattered showers.
COMMENT: A repetition of yesterday's patterns is expected today. On the other hand, the indirect effects of Hurricane Luis are less likely to be perceived here, since the storm is moving on a course away from mainland.
