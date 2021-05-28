MOST COSTA RICANS STATE SKEPTICISM about the chances of the new cabinet appointed by President Jose Maria Figueres to achieve a true change in the social and economical policies of the administration, according to a survey by daily La Nacion.
A BUSINESSMAN, JOSE LEON DESANTI, current chairman of the Chamber of Industry, was appointed by President Figueres as the new Minister of Economy yesterday. Desanti had criticized the government for not promoting production.
THE PRIVATIZATION OF COSTA RICAN JAILS, in order to handle the crisis the system currently faces, is proposed by the new Minister of Justice, Juan Diego Castro. He explained there are 4500 inmates in 22 jails and each costs the state $20 a day, or an overall $275 million a year.
THE U.S. GRANTED $4.8 MILLION IN CREDIT for local private banks to strengthen agricultural and cattle projects here, the embassy of the U.S. in San Jose announced.
HOPES THAT THE STRIKE BY CENTRAL BANK employees would end were harbored late yesterday, when negotiations continued. The strike, aimed at a wage increase, has seriously impaired the flow of cash.
A SECOND COSTA RICAN FISHING BOAT, Tarzan I, was seized by Ecuadorian authorities because she was fishing illegally in Galapagos Islands waters. On June 25, Tarzan III had met the same fate.
REFERENCE RATE OF EXCHANGE * 207.62 colones (sell); 208.07 colones (buy) per U.S. $1 at Costa Rican banks. *50-cent up/down fluctuations at participating banks.
Events
COSTA RICAN SOPRANO IRIDE MARTINEZ harvested praise in Italy with her performance of Haendel's "Semele" in an authentic 18th. century theater in Spoleto, home to the "Two Worlds Festival".
"LABERINTRO", A DANCE PERFORMANCE by Exomosis, is staged today through Sunday, at 8 p.m., at Teatro 1887 (National Culture Center, former National Liquor Factory).
AIR MAX, SIX U.S. AND CANADIANS who perform stunts on skis, can be seen at Parque Nacional de Diversiones (the National Amusement Park), at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., through July 14.
TRUCK DRIVERS CELEBRATE THEIR FIRST fair at Plaza Ferias, Alajuela, tomorrow and Sunday. An exhibition of trailers and several other attractions are part of the celebration. Free admission.
Weather
FORECAST from the National Meteorological Institute valid from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 5, 1996.
CENTRAL VALLEY: Mostly sunny morning. Partly to fully cloudy afternoon, with scattered showers in the evening.
GUANACASTE: Little to partly cloudy, with scattered afternoon and evening showers.
CENTRAL PACIFIC: Partly to fully cloudy, with scattered afternoon and evening showers.
SOUTH PACIFIC: Partly to fully cloudy, with scattered afternoon and evening showers.
NORTHERN ZONE: Little to partly cloudy, with chances of widely scattered showers late in the afternoon.
CARIBBEAN WATERSHED: Little to partly cloudy, with chances of widely scattered showers late in the afternoon.
COMMENT: The drier conditions experienced yesterday, as compared to the preceding days, are expected to continue today in most of the country.