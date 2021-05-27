PRESIDENT FIGUERES HIMSELF LEADS current efforts in the U.S. to prevent the Senate from approving Sen. Robert Dole's proposal to exclude Costa Rica from tariff benefits. The U.S. this country's main trade partner, such a measure would ruin local economy.
USING LIGHTS DURING THE DAY is a voluntary decision of drivers and it is a suggestion aimed at stemming the number of road accidents, authorities said.
COLOMBIAN AUTHORITIES ARE MAKING efforts to locate the remains of Costa Ricans Antonio Carmona and wife Emilia Fallas, who were allegedly murdered by drug baron Miguel Rodriguez's men in Cali, Colombia. Carmona was an undercover DEA agent.
COSTA RICA IS INTERESTED IN COPYING the successful Bolivian capitalization programs, President Gonzalo Sanchez asserted in La Paz.
ENVIRONMENT-FRIENDLY LODGING is the topic of a seminar-workshop currently under way at Fiesta Hotel in Puntarenas. It is co-sponsored by the Costa Rican Board of Tourism and the World Ecotourism Society.
TWO COSTA RICAN YOUNGSTERS, Maria Calvo, 16, and her cousin Diego Calvo, 10, were kidnapped in Guatemala on Sunday, according to unconfirmed reports from that country.
REFERENCE RATE OF EXCHANGE * 188.53 colones (sell); 189.53 colones (buy) per U.S. $1 at Costa Rican banks. *50-cent up/down fluctuations at participating banks.
Events
AN OBOE AND PIANO RECITAL by Miguel Ramirez and Jeannette Zyko is set for 7 p.m. today in Room 107, School of Music, University of Costa Rica, as part of the Tuesday Evening Series. Free admission.
GUITAR PLAYER VINICIO MONTERO is to present a recital at Bembec, Casa de Arte, at 8 this evening. Bembec is on Paseo Colon, 25 meters south of La Piazzeta Restaurant.
MEXICAN ARTIST MARIO CASTRO displays his works at Herradura Hotel, through October 27.
NATIONAL AIRLINE AERO COSTA RICA and Spanish Iberia signed a technical, business cooperation agreement. Among other things, it will enable Aero Costa Rica to expand its routes.
Weather
FORECAST from the National Meteorological Institute valid from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, 1995.
CENTRAL VALLEY: Little to partly cloudy morning, with drizzle on the Central Mountain Range. Cloudy afternoon, with scattered showers.
GUANACASTE: Mostly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon, with scattered showers.
CENTRAL PACIFIC AND SOUTH PACIFIC: Little to partly cloudy morning. Partly cloudy afternoon, with scattered showers.
NORTHERN ZONE AND CARIBBEAN WATERSHED: Partly cloudy morning. Partly cloudy afternoon, with moderate rain on the mountains.
COMMENT: A repetition of yesterday's patterns, resulting from the influence of trade wind, is expected today.
