THE UNION OF PRIVATE CHAMBERS asked the Government to define a plan leading to the reactivation of economy. The chairman of the Union, Marco Ruiz, said the Government must work hard to increase employment and new opportunities for Costa Ricans.
THE U.S. SENATE MIGHT APPROVE sanctions against Costa Rica today, because this country is part of a framework agreement for banana exports to the European Union that at least one U.S. firm, Chiquita Brands, considers unfair to its interests.
PRESIDENT JOSE MARIA FIGUERES requested President Bill Clinton's help so Costa Rica is not denied trade benefits, which would be the case if sanctioned by the U.S. Senate, because of the negative impact it would have on the already stressed local economy.
UPDATING THE ARREARS WITH THE PARIS CLUB, which amount to some $108 million, was pledged by Costa Rica, Finance Minister Fernando Herrero said.
IN SPITE OF LIKELY OPPOSITION FROM SYRIA and Lebanon, Costa Rica expects to be admitted in the Non Aligned Countries Movement, whose XI summit is currently under way in Cartagena, Colombia.
REFERENCE RATE OF EXCHANGE * 187.88 colones (sell); 188.89 colones (buy) per U.S. $1 at Costa Rican banks. *50-cent up/down fluctuations at participating banks.
Events
TURKISH GUITAR PLAYER AHMET KANNECI and Argentine Jorge Cardoso perform this evening at 8, in the National Theater, as part of the IV International Guitar Festival.
ARTURO SANDOVAL, HIS TRUMPET and his band, 1995 Latin Jazz Grammy Award, perform at Melico Salazar Theater at 8 p.m. today and tomorrow, as part of the celebration of the 50th. anniversary of the Costa Rican-North American Cultural Center.
THE TUESDAY EVENING CYCLE continues at 7 this evening in Room 107, School of Music, University of Costa Rica, with a performance organized by the Latin American Music Workshop. Free admission.
THE PRINCESS OF THE ROSES is to be elected in a ball, starting at 8 p.m. tomorrow, in Cocori Hall, Cariari Hotel. For details, call (506) 253-3004.
Weather
FORECAST from the National Meteorological Institute valid from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, 1995.
CENTRAL VALLEY: Partly to fully cloudy morning. Cloudy afternoon, with scattered showers.
GUANACASTE: Little to partly cloudy morning. Cloudy afternoon, with scattered showers.
CENTRAL PACIFIC AND SOUTH PACIFIC: Partly to fully cloudy morning. Cloudy afternoon, with showers.
NORTHERN ZONE AND CARIBBEAN WATERSHED: Partly to fully cloudy, with chances of ligth afternoon showers.
COMMENT: A disturbance located over the country accounts for the overcast skies expected today, as well as for the likely afternoon rainfall.
