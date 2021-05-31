THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND and the World Bank will lend Costa Rica $345 million as of next month, Second Vice-President Rebeca Gryspan announced yesterday. She asserted this represents the support of the international economic community to local macroeconomic programs.
THE TOURIST INDUSTRY IS GOING THROUGH a crisis, sector sources admitted. They quoted as an example that hotels have fired some 4,500 employees this year, because occupancy has been lower than expected.
"WE ARE PUNISHING THE VISITOR" with taxes, while reports about security problems don't help the arrival of tourists, tourist industry sources said about the current crisis in the sector.
ESTEBAN KOOPER, THE FIRST TUBE-TEST BABY born here, was delivered through a Caesarean at the hospital in Ciudad Quesada, San Carlos, at 11:26 a.m. last Saturday.
THE WHEREABOUTS OF FORMER ECUADORIAN Vice-President Alberto Dahik, who arrived here last Thursday seeking political asylum, were unknown yesterday, according to daily La Nacion reporters. Allegedly, Dahik had no visa to come to Costa Rica, a fact which is currently subject of investigation.
REFERENCE RATE OF EXCHANGE * 187.75 colones (sell); 188.76 colones (buy) per U.S. $1 at Costa Rican banks. *50-cent up/down fluctuations at participating banks.
Events
THE LONDON FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA PERFORMS this evening at 8 in Melico Salazar Theater. For reservations, call (506) 223-1960 or (506) 223-1086.
THE IV INTERNATIONAL GUITAR FESTIVAL starts in the National Theater today, at 8 p.m., and is to continue through Saturday. The Toto Blanke-Rudolf Dasek Duet (Germany and Czechoslovakia), Victor Monge (Serranito), from Spain, and local Ramonet Rodriguez perform today.
MARKKU PELTONEN CAUGHT IN COLOR photographs Berlin's Wall and the graffiti on it painted as of 1970. Instituto Goethe, across Los Yoses Kentucky Fried Chicken, hosts a display of Peltonen's photographs through October 27.
COSTA RICA COUNTRY CLUB'S GOLF COURSE will be closed as of today, the Golf Committee announced.
Weather
FORECAST from the National Meteorological Institute valid from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, October 16, 1995.
CENTRAL VALLEY: Little to partly cloudy morning. Cloudy afternoon, with scattered showers.
GUANACASTE: Little to partly cloudy morning. Cloudy afternoon, with scattered showers.
CENTRAL PACIFIC AND SOUTH PACIFIC: Little to partly cloudy morning. Cloudy afternoon, with scattered showers.
NORTHERN ZONE AND CARIBBEAN WATERSHED: Mostly sunny morning. Little to partly cloudy afternoon.
COMMENT: The rainfall expected in most of the country this afternoon is the usual for this time of year.
This material is copyrighted © and cannot be reproduced without the written permission of this newspaper or the "on-line" service. La Nación Edición Electrónica is a service of La Nación, S.A. ®. For more information write to