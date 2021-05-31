MOST COSTA RICANS BELONG TO the lower social class, not to the middle class as has long been claimed, according to a study by the Social Research Institute of the University of Costa Rica. As of last year, 65.8% Costa Ricans were classified in the lower class, 29.7% in the middle one, and 4.5% in the upper one.
AS OF NEXT JULY 1, IMPORTS OF RAW materials will cost 4% less, since the Government decided a 4% cut on the current 5% tariff. This was agreed in a meeting with the private sector, in which the Government also agreed to cut the consumer tax on several goods.
INFLATION IN THE FIRST 22 MONTHS of the Figueres Administration was 44.75%; it was 57.75% in the same period of the Calderon Administration, and 40,82% in the one led by Dr. Oscar Arias, according to a analysis published by daily "La Nacion" today.
THE LEADER OF AN ALLEGED REBEL group--Alvaro Sequeira--and four of his men--two of them Nicaraguan--were arrested early Saturday, the police reported. Also, a camp belonging to the group was found in a distant site in Sarapiqui.
DRUG BARON JOSE CASTRILLON, of the Colombian Cali cartel, was arrested in Panama, thanks to information provided by Costa Rican policemen, who gathere it mainly at the Port of Caldera. Castrillon specialized in sea shipments of cocaine to the U.S. and Europe.
REFERENCE RATE OF EXCHANGE * 202.32 colones (sell); 203.11 colones (buy) per U.S. $1 at Costa Rican banks. *50-cent up/down fluctuations at participating banks.
Events
CONCERT MONDAY AT TEATRO de Bellas Artes, Universidad de Costa Rica, features Grupo Patria at 7 this evening. For reservations, call (506) 207-4327 or (506) 207-5487.
ART ON BANANA PAPER, by Amalia Jimenez, is displayed at Museo Caderon Guardia, Barrio Escalante, 100 east and 100 north from Santa Teresita Church.
"POLAND, THE COUNTRY AND ITS PEOPLE" opens this evening at 7 in Museo del Jade, Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) Building. Also, masterworks by Bill Skuce are displayed at the first floor of the INS Building.
FORMER CULTURE MINISTER GUIDO SAENZ exhibits his paintings featuring flowers and landscapes as of 7 this evening at Sala Enrique Echandi. The display is open through May 7.
CAFE DEL TEATRO NACIONAL HOSTS an exhibit of works by Stephan Rossi.
Weather
FORECAST from the National Meteorological Institute valid from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, 1996.
CENTRAL VALLEY: Mostly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon, with chances of showers on the western sector.
GUANACASTE: Mostly sunny.
CENTRAL PACIFIC: Mostly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon, with showers.
SOUTH PACIFIC: Mostly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon, with showers.
NORTHERN ZONE: Mostly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
CARIBBEAN WATERSHED: Mostly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
COMMENT: No major departure from yesterday's patterns is expected today.