LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ARE coordinating efforts to identify the leaders of an alleged rebel group who had established a guerrilla-like camp in Sarapiqui. When the police raided the camp, nobody was found there and there were no signs of very recent use of the rustic buildings.
A HIKE IN FUEL PRICES IS EFFECTIVE as of today. Regular gasoline is now ¢79.00 a liter, up from ¢72.80, super is ¢83.00 (76.40), and diesel ¢55.70 (¢51.50).
ALTHOUGH THE SERVICIO NACIONAL de Electricidad (SNE) had promised no more increases in fuels this year, RECOPE forced the new one claiming higher international prices of oil, the rate of devaluation, and inflation make the hike a must.
A LOCAL FISHING FIRM IS LINKED by the police with Colombian drug baron Jose Castrillon, who was arrested in Panama last week. Authorities requested that the name of the firm be withheld, in order not to interfere with current anti-drug investigations.
A BANCO NACIONAL DE COSTA RICA CAR was attacked in La Aurora, on the road to Heredia, by several gunmen who got away with ¢15 million.
REFERENCE RATE OF EXCHANGE * 202.43 colones (sell); 203.21 colones (buy) per U.S. $1 at Costa Rican banks. *50-cent up/down fluctuations at participating banks.
Events
A CELLO AND PIANO RECITAL by Elena Kharina and Ricardo Foulkes is set for 7 this evening at the Music School, University of Costa Rica. Free admission.
THERE ARE 136 SPECIES OF SNAKES in Costa Rica, but only 18 of them are poisonous. An average 800 people are bitten every year, 10 of whom died because of delayed medical treatment.
ADMISSION TO NATIONAL PARKS, as of April 1, is now $6. It used to be $15, but was lowered thanks to a pact between the Government and the tourist sector.
IN CASE OF EMERGENCY, DIAL 911. Operators speak English and Spanish. This service is limited to the greater Central Valley area, Cartago to San Ramon.
Weather
FORECAST from the National Meteorological Institute valid from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 1996.
CENTRAL VALLEY: Mostly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon, with scattered showers.
GUANACASTE: Sunnny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
CENTRAL PACIFIC: Sunny morning and early afternoon. Cloudy, with showers and chances of thunderstorms, in the late afternoon and in the evening.
SOUTH PACIFIC: Partly sunny morning. Cloudy afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms.
NORTHERN ZONE: Mostly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
CARIBBEAN WATERSHED: Mostly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
COMMENT: While the rainy season is well-established in the South Pacific already, the Central Valley has entered the transition period to the wet season.