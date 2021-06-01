SAN JOSE - Costa Rican Airlines (Lacsa, in Spanish) is preparing a series of changes in its administrative structure, which may include the downsizing of some departments and increasing personnel in others.
These changes are part of a general strategy implemented by the Salvadorean group TACA, which owns the airline of the same name (TACA) in El Salvador, Aviateca of Guatemala, NICA of Nicaragua, and 10 percent of Lacsa's stock.
The major change that is under study is the centralization of the administrative departments and of technical revision in the countries where such centralization is taking place
Lacsa's general manager, José Guillermo Rojas, confirmed to La Nación that these actions will be implemented in the future, but insisted that they have been analyzed for quite some time.
Another measure which is being considered is unifying external design of the aircraft, so that the flags from every country would disappear from the airplane's tails and only the company's name would be shown.
Rojas said that the project seeks to unify the image and services given by the airlines, but added that other steps have been taken such as merging purchasing activities of fuel and other onboard services for all companies.
He insisted that these changes aim toward improvement of productivity and of client service.
Rojas also said that Lacsa's finances are in good shape. Annual sales are estimated in $180 million, and that they maintain an occupancy rate of between 60 and 70 percent. Also, they will purchase two new Airbus planes, with capacity for 162 passengers and the possible creation of five new routes.