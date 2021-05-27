SAN JOSE - Foster Solomon, Lisa Clark, and Barbara Alvarez opened the doors to Costa Rica allowing for the country's best to be displayed to the world.
With a group of impromptu actors, selected among passersby, the script began unfolding in downtown San José last Saturday morning.
Solomon, Clark, and Alvarez are part of the Discovery Channel production crew from the United States, which is visiting Costa Rica for a week in order to make a special one-hour program on this Central American nation for Discovery's Travelers series.
For the first time, places such as San Carlos, Arenal Volcano, the Tabacón hot springs, the handcrafts shops and markets in Sarchí, the waterfall at El Angel, and the project for the recovery of the green iguana at Iguana Park in Orotina, among other places, will star in the series.
The project is taking shape thanks to the efforts made by the Costa Rican Board of Tourism (ICT in Spanish) and the private company Mercadeo y Tecnología, sources close to production told La Nación.
Benjamin Ringe coordinates the production, which is supplemented by the work of cameraman John Trutt and sound specialist David Raimey.
Besides the sights of Costa Rican leading tourist attractions, most of them natural wonders, the program shows the people, who actively partake in the shooting.
The resulting program will be first broadcast in the United States next September through October. A month later it will be broadcast on local channels.