SAN JOSE - Costa Rican authorities yesterday rejected Nicaragua's imposition of any limitations on the right to free navigation of Tico civil guards on the San Juan River that runs along part of the border between the two countries.
Officials from the two countries met at Juan Santamaría International Airport yesterday, the day after Nicaragua had unilaterally called off a meeting between its Minister of Defense Jaime Cuadra and the Minister of Public Security of Costa Rica, Juan Rafael Lizano, to discuss the issue of navigation on the San Juan River.
The government of Nicaragua asserts that the Tico policemen who sail the river -on which Costa Rica has navigation rights granted by agreements more than a century-old, even though the waterway is nominally Nicaraguan- must do so unarmed.
This new policy has been firmly rejected by Costa Rican authorities, since there are Tico border posts that can only be reached via the San Juan, and the "arms" that their policemen carry are only their regulation pistols.
The Nicaraguan delegation at yesterday's meeting included the army's chief of staff Col. Javier Carrión; the chief of the southern region Lt. Col. Orlando Talavera; and captains Ricardo Martínez and Lester Cuadra.
The Costa Rican officials included the chief of the Public Force, Walter Navarro; the chief of Maritime Vigilance, Carlos Alvarado; the chief of Air Vigilance, Ney Escobar; and the director of the Border Police, Max Vega.
The conference was apparently convened after President Miguel Angel Rodríguez hinted that he might not attend a meeting with his colleagues from the region in Nicaragua today, where they are to attend the Central American Livestock and Industry Exposition (EXPICA '98 in Spanish).
The Costa Rican chief executive did so after discussing with Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Rojas and Minister Lizano the suspension of the meeting that was to have been held in Liberia on Wednesday. Nicaraguan officials canceled the meeting, declaring that they were unwilling to discuss topics that Costa Rican authorities had placed on the agenda.
At Juan Santamaría, the Nicaraguan delegation named several conditions -including the necessity of having a representative of their army aboard any boat carrying armed Tico policemen- which were rejected by the Costa Rican representatives.
Later, official sources asserted that President Rodríguez would refuse to travel to Managua today. Analysts believe that this is a clear sign of Tico determination to assert its rights to unimpeded navigation on the San Juan River.
Minister Rojas and other Tico authorities have repeatedly asserted that Costa Rica acknowledges and respects the sovereignty of Nicaragua over the San Juan. Despite this, in Managua yesterday President Arnoldo Alemán said that the Costa Rican authorities' interpretation of the existing treaties regarding navigation on the waterway is "the blunder of a beginner."