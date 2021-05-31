SAN JOSE - The State will lose at least ¢1.8 billion ($7.7 million) in the process of settling the liquidation of the National Agricultural Emergency Fund (FNCA in Spanish), according to data from the commission in charge of the liquidation.
FNCA was established in November 1983. The granting of compensation had always been plagued by doubt, as was confirmed in four reports issued by the General Comptrollership of the Republic.
The first of the reports denounced administrative disorganization and lack of care in managing the Fund on the side of the Administrative Board when granting compensation for alleged crop losses in 1982 and 1987.
A second study showed the fraudulent establishment of companies using peasants and destitute people which were used to secure loans worth ¢1 billion ($4.2 million).
Several companies charged a 3 percent tax on farmers which was destined to the Fund but actually kept the money, according to the third report.
With forged documents, several firms drew compensation worth ¢700 million ($2.9 million) from the FNCA.
Congressman Ottón Solís, of the ruling National Liberation Party, analyzed the reports and hotly criticized initiatives that, ``like the liquidation of the FNCA and the sale at reduced prices of the banana debt in the Southern Zone, only benefit rich local businessmen.''
``Regarding the Fund, there is a series of opportunities of which entrepreneurs with very tenuous honesty have taken advantage. This is the outcome of excessive tolerance and of populism based on the alleged grounds of benefitting the agricultural sector,'' Congressman Solís asserted.
According to him, ``if at least one poor Costa Rican had benefited from the large amounts of money from the Agricultural Fund, it would be justified, at least in part, that the State has now paid most of the debt. But, all of those who got funds are wealthy.''
Congressman Solís further regretted the fact that the State does not allocate many resources to caring for the poor, ``because it is engaged in siphoning funds to powerful people.''
On the other hand, sources linked to the FNCA told La Nación that the ¢1.8 billion ($7.7 million) quoted above is only the principal. Including interest, they estimate the full debt at ¢3 billion (more than $12,7 million).
In spite of the urgency to liquidate the FNCA, the chairman of the commission in charge of the operation, Francisco Chaves, pointed out that they lack the funds and facilities to operate properly.
As evidence of his assertion, Chaves showed La Nación a small office on loan from the National Insurance Institution where the three members of the commission and a secretary (also on loan because they are on the payroll of different institutions) attempt to carry out their duties.