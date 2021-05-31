SAN JOSE - British Airways is currently considering the possibility of offering a direct flight between London and Costa Rica, but the company's high ranking executives indicated that the route will be opened in the long run.
During a press conference in the Camino Real hotel, Sandy Gardiner, Vice president of Communications for the Americas, and Charles Safieh, Manager for Central America, talked about the plans to rejuvenate the airline's image, as well as other projects that will be implemented in the following months.
Currently, British Airways is serving the region's countries through the airlines belonging to the Taca Group: Nica, Aviateca, Taca and Lacsa (this last one to Costa Rica), that transport the passengers to Miami or Mexico. From either of these cities, they board one of the company's flights.
Gardiner said that conversations with executives from the Taca Group are under way, in order to know how the market of passengers to Great Britain is evolving. He added that before opening a route between London and Costa Rica (flight which would approximately last 11 hours), they would have to study its profitability.
The link's cost is estimated to be some $2 million, and the decision could be made in the next two years.
British Airways offers 22 weekly flights to Latin America that service Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela. Gardiner announced that six more routes would be opened and extended: Cancun (Mexico), Bogota, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Santiago de Chile.
The airline is in the midst of changing the image of its 300 airplanes, which will have commemorative designs of different regions of the world on their tails. Apart from this, the company's cars and other vehicles will be painted with designs of tickets and traveling documents, among others.
This investment will have an estimated cost of $98 million in the next three years.
Gardiner announced that they are planning to build, along with the airplane manufacturer, Airbus company, a new plane capable of carrying 300 passengers. The aircraft will have a movie theater, a gymnasium, and a conference center for businessmen. The plane's estimated cost is $200 million.
British Airways transports some 35 million passengers yearly, and their 1997 profits reached $900 million.