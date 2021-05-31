PANAMA CITY - President Ernesto Pérez Balladares said that the hopes for making an agreement with the United States to establish an anti-drug center near the Panama Canal are diminishing rapidly, and added that what the U.S. wants is to establish a military base.
The declarations have added another bitter ingredient to a negotiation process that is full of contradictions among members of the local government and strong disagreements between the two countries.
Even though President Balladares painted a grim landscape, his Foreign Minister Ricardo Arias assured that "we will keep exploring the possibility of a center" and denied that there are set dates to achieve this objective.
The countries began negotiations last year towards the establishment of an anti-drug center at the Howards Air Base (at the Pacific end of the canal) where the U.S. has been monitoring the flights of South American drug traffickers since 1992.
The Panamanian objective is to maintain this monitoring process -carried out with specialized computers and radar equipped planes- and include the participation of other countries, namely Colombia and Mexico, two of the nations most affected by drug trafficking.
Opposition and student groups however, consider that Panama is opening its doors to allow the U.S. to retain its military presence at the canal.
President Pérez stated that what Washington wants is to establish a military base without paying rent for the location after the year 2000, when the U.S. has said it will withdraw its control of the canal, hand it over to the Panamanian government, and remove some 4,000 troops, according to international agreements.
U.S. Ambassador William Hughes said that his country is not trying to keep troops in Panama, however. "We can project power all over the world even without these bases," said the diplomat, alluding to the installations it will give back to Panama.
Several local politicians and sectors of the press have alluded to President Pérez's determination not to give many grants to the U.S.
Like his political teacher, the late General Omar Torrijos, Pérez has made clear his nationalistic tendencies and his rejection of the idea of a military base disguised as an anti-drug center.
The President ended his statement by giving three new conditions: that the center will run for three years only; that it will not be a military base posing as a center; and that at least three other countries will participate in the operations. Washington wants the center to work for 12 years, and have the capacity to train troops.