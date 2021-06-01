SAN JOSE - Just as Costa Rica started to recuperate from the effects of the rainstorm that hit the country at the beginning of the week, the National Emergency Commission (NEC) issued yesterday another alert because of an approaching new tropical storm front, which may cause flooding in the Caribbean region.
The yellow alert, which sets in motion preventive measures by rescue teams and the authorities, was issued at 8:30 a.m., local time, by the NEC.
The measure was adopted after the National Metereological Institute (IMN, in Spanish) warned that, since yesterday morning, the weather phenomenon had started to manifest itself and will prevail for at least 24 hours more.
Meteorologist Jorge Barrantes said that ``rainfall will be from light to moderate'', over the Tortuguero plains, in the eastern province of Limón, and in Guatuso, in Alajuela.
Meanwhile, patrols from the Ministry of Public Utilities and Transportation, the NEC, and the Red Cross explored the mountains of Braulio Carrillo National Park -near Tunnel Zurquí- to investigate the possible formation of a dam that could give way to an avalanche of rocks, tree trunks and mud, similar to the one that swept away two vehicles last Monday.
Three people disappeared there and only one body has been recovered. Yesterday, the search for the other two proved unfruitful.
There were similarly no results from the search of Gerardo Sanabria García, a worker from the Costa Rican Power Institution (ICE, in Spanish), who fell in the Reventazón river. His working partner's remains were found Monday night.
The IMN indicated that, because of the tropical front, light and moderate rainfall was expected since last night, especially over the northern Caribbean regions of the country, the same regions hit by a similar phenomenon at the beginning of the week.
For those areas, the INM forecasted clouds, showers and thuderstorms over the mountain range; similarly, it will rain over the plains ``especially during the first hours of the morning'.
It added that it is possible that on the eastern end of the Central Valley showers will increase this morning.
In its weather bulletin, the INM explained that the presence of the disturbance is derived from the ``coupling of wind systems in the middle and high levels of the troposphere (the atmospheric area where clouds are formed, extending roughly six miles above the earth's surface).
The NEC gave instructions to local emergency committees to take the necessary precautions when facing possible flooding and landslides.
The service reminded people near rivers or areas prone to landslides to keep a watchful eye, insisted that drivers proceed with care, and authorities warn of the potential damming of rivers.
The Commission voiced concern over the saturated state of northern and Caribbean soils after the recent rainstorm. ``Although the rainfall will not be as strong, the soil is saturated and the rivers have not yet receded to their original level'', said Marco Vinicio Saborío, coordinator of the Information Center for the CNE.
This week's rainstorm led to the evacuation of around 5,000 people in La Estrella Valley, Matina, and Batán, with a total of 17 towns affected. The material losses were calculated at ¢3,000 million (about $13 million).
However, Saborío said that it was not until yesterday that definite damage assesment had begun. The CNE worked on the evaluation of bridges and roads, and today will concentrate on houses.