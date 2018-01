In this combination photo, Gwyneth Paltrow attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 1, 2017, left, and executive producer/writer Brad Falchuk appears at the premiere of "American Horror Story: Hotel" in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, 2015. Paltrow, 45, announced her engagement to Falchuk on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. (Photos by Evan Agostini, left, and Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)