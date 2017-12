Chile's presidential candidate Sebastian Pinera delivers a speech while sharing a picnic with supporters in Santiago, on November 17, 2017, ahead of the presidential elections next November 19. Chile has been considered since the '90s a hub of political stability and economic performance due to neo-liberal free market methods applied during the late dictator Augusto Pinochet's rule -privatising healthcare, education and pensions. The downside for the population was that salaries were frozen, unemployment and poverty increased and -despite outgoing President Michelle Bachelet's education reform bill- students have kept on protesting against the still expensive and unequal education system. / AFP PHOTO / CLAUDIO REYES