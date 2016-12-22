Artistas de Nueva York piden a Ivanka Trump no tomarse fotos con sus pinturas

Actualizado el 22 de diciembre de 2016 a las 03:30 pm
Como una forma de desligarse y hacer presión a la hija de Donald Trump, artistas plásticos le piden a Ivanka no posar junto a sus obras
SAN JOSÉ
“Querida Ivanka Trump, quita mi trabajo de tus paredes. Me da pena que me vean junto a ti”. Este corto mensaje del artista Alex Da Corte, en el Instagram de Ivanka Trump –hija del presidente electo Donald Trump–, causó revuelo en las redes sociales de la estadounidense. Pero era solo la punta del iceberg.
Desde hace unas tres semanas un grupo de artistas neoyorquinos abrieron una cuenta en Instagram llamada Dear Ivanka (Querida Ivanka) con la que han hecho comentarios y peticiones a Ivanka, de 35 años, a quien ven como la persona más sensata en la comitiva de Trump.
Su objetivo también es desligar la marca Trump de su trabajo como artistas y hacer presión desde la comunidad cultural de Nueva York.
Dear Ivanka, Fans of the Trump brand are threatening the lives and safety of artists who've expressed concern regarding the inclusion of their work in your collection. It must be difficult to collect the living. We're so unwieldy, aren't we? But that's the game, right? The collecting game? Buying 'cool' from people deemed 'cool' by culture and exploiting all that cool stuff as set dressing in your instamercial for cheap things and fraudulent poses. Objects become cool because the people who make them are iconoclasts. They live loudly. They work hard. They resist and embrace all the right things while infecting imaginations with pleasure and joy. They will neither acknowledge nor be silenced by the mud your supporters so fluently traffic in. Cool, Dear Ivanka, is not passive. Cool is active, and when you exploit, for social capital, a cool that is not yours, you will surely hear from those to whom it belongs. When you stand beside a canvas, snap an image, filter it and sprinkle your post with a dusting of hashtags, you are standing beside, snapping, filtering, and dusting an intimate extension of a living, working person; one who's right there beside you, and is so, so cool. But what's even cooler is having the agency to call the power of capital into question, to ask where all that money came from, who it serves, who it oppresses. What's cooler is resisting a destructive ideology bent on isolating America, placing power in the hands of a corporate elite, and denying transparency to, or interrogation by the public. Cool is telling you that what your family represents is quite literally fascism. And cool, Dear Ivanka, is never quiet.
La revista New Yorker reportó que la curadora Alison Gingeras, y el artista multimedia Jonathan Horowitz son quienes iniciaron la cuenta, pero a ellos se han sumado Da Corte, el artista Alex Israel y otros.
“Por favor apoya a los artistas y a todas las personas en el mundo que creen que Estados Unidos significa igualdad para todos”, le escribió Israel en otro momento, después de que posara frente a una pinura suya. El valor estimado de dicho trabajo es de unos $500.000, según Bloomberg.
El 20 de noviembre el proyecto de Dear Ivanka organizó una protesta pacífica frente a uno de los edificios de Jared Kushner, esposo de Ivanka, cuenta que ya suma más de 15.600 seguidores.
Acosada. Ivanka Trump no solo está recibiendo reclamos en redes sociales. Este 22 de diciembre por la mañana, un pasajero en un vuelo comercial que partía desde Nueva York, le gritó a ella y a su esposo.
Según reporta TMZ, ella decidió ignorarlo, mientras él repetía frases como "Tu padre está arruinando el país". La aerolínea decidió retirar a este pasajero y a su acompañante debido a su conducta.