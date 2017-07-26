I'm the luckiest person in the world. I get to do what I Love every single day. And the most rewarding aspect of what I do is sharing the natural world with people that want to protect it. But to say that the path of living a passion filled life is an easy one would be a lie. I first picked up a National Geographic magazine when I was a young kid living in Brasil. The escapism that adventure filled stories allowed me to dive into became an obsession. The idea that a world beyond the ghettos of Rio was attainable through imagination set my soul on fire. It stuck with me as my single mom moved my sister and I to the states. Lacking a voice and the resources that I saw the people around me take for granted infuriated me. "Why do WE have to go through this, why does MY mom have to work so damn hard and why do I have to grow up so quickly?" These selfish questions became a state of mind. And the more I harped on them, the more my world filled with rage. Never wanting to disappoint my mom, I looked for answers to these questions not in drugs, alcohol or TOTAL rebellion (I was still a trouble causing little shit...and still am) but on a deeper level, in nature. The animals that I saw struggling around me, I identified with. And as I grew it became my purpose to protect them. They saved me and now I've dedicated my life to saving them. It's interesting how healthy decisions can lead to a life style, how passion can grow into purpose and how everything came full circle to that first National Geographic I picked up. Today, the reason I feel like the luckiest person in the world...is because my purpose is bigger than me, its about us. And I feel like what Im doing is positively effecting us. So join me, explore the natural world, care about all life forms and chase dreams that scare the hell out of you. Our world and the things living in it depend on US. And PS spade and neuter your pets otherwise they will become an ecological disaster 😻

