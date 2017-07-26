Cineasta no ha dejado de subir fotos y videos a su InstagramPor: Francesca Chinchilla Hace 1 hora
A penas puso un pié en Tiquicia, el fotógrafo y cineasta de National Geographic Filipe Deandrade, quedó como loco con las bellezas ticas.
I'm the luckiest person in the world. I get to do what I Love every single day. And the most rewarding aspect of what I do is sharing the natural world with people that want to protect it. But to say that the path of living a passion filled life is an easy one would be a lie. I first picked up a National Geographic magazine when I was a young kid living in Brasil. The escapism that adventure filled stories allowed me to dive into became an obsession. The idea that a world beyond the ghettos of Rio was attainable through imagination set my soul on fire. It stuck with me as my single mom moved my sister and I to the states. Lacking a voice and the resources that I saw the people around me take for granted infuriated me. "Why do WE have to go through this, why does MY mom have to work so damn hard and why do I have to grow up so quickly?" These selfish questions became a state of mind. And the more I harped on them, the more my world filled with rage. Never wanting to disappoint my mom, I looked for answers to these questions not in drugs, alcohol or TOTAL rebellion (I was still a trouble causing little shit...and still am) but on a deeper level, in nature. The animals that I saw struggling around me, I identified with. And as I grew it became my purpose to protect them. They saved me and now I've dedicated my life to saving them. It's interesting how healthy decisions can lead to a life style, how passion can grow into purpose and how everything came full circle to that first National Geographic I picked up. Today, the reason I feel like the luckiest person in the world...is because my purpose is bigger than me, its about us. And I feel like what Im doing is positively effecting us. So join me, explore the natural world, care about all life forms and chase dreams that scare the hell out of you. Our world and the things living in it depend on US. And PS spade and neuter your pets otherwise they will become an ecological disaster 😻
El brasileño estadounidenses estuvo de visita en nuestro país por cinco meses para producir la segunda temporada de una serie sobre la vida silvestre.
Post 3 of 4. This is the first snippet of some highlights from Untamed "Under the lights" (30 super slo-mo videos in addition to our in the wild episodes) season 2 filmed in #costarica🇨🇷 We at @natgeowild and @natgeo Love animals and we know you do to. Please enjoy and share some of your own wildlife experiences using the hashtag #wilduntamed Filmed with @brainmoghari and @mckenziebarney music by #monicalegitsky
Estuvo, en conjunto de su equipo de trabajo, en el Cerro de la Muerte, el Refugio de Vida Silvestre Ostional, la península de Osa, Villa Blanca Uvita y el Parque Nacional Santa Rosa, entre otros.
American crocodile. Through and through, I can’t think of a better survivor than a croc. When I was caught in a hurricane last month my survival instincts kicked in and I felt as comfortable as a hot fudge sundae in a bar fight. Meanwhile, these beautiful creatures started to surround the ranger station we were trapped in, keen to make the most out of a new opportunity. Whether in the water or on land, storm or no storm, nature has polished these animals to withstand any natural hurdles. Today’s advice to myself...be a croc! Adapt, and figure it out. And if I need to, do whatever I have to do to film a jaguar. Thanks crocs. #WILDuntamed #costarica #crocodile
En cuanto a la serie: se llama Untamed with Filipe DeAndrade, y en total son 10 episodios principales.
Lesser long-nosed bat. One time my mom took me to church. Well, we went to church a lot but this particular church-going day was different. The cowboys had a playoff game at 6:30pm and she promised we would be home in time for the game. As soon as the sermon ended at 12pm I was antsies in the pantsies to go. She made it clear we were going to spend the entire day there attending multiple sermons and said I needed God more than football. So I decided to walk home. We lived an hour away from the church by car so who knows how long of a walk that was but it made sense in my 13 year-old head to just walk and make it in time for the game. I told her my plan and asked for money to get gatorade and boston market on the walk. She gave me $10 thinking I was bat-shit crazy/bluffing. I made it home around 10pm after getting lost and hitch hiking from multiple strangers. I missed the game (cowboys lost) and got grounded for a month. It was awesome, the rush and adventure was one of my big f it moments in life. That night when I was laying in bed with my window open a bat flew into my room and scared the hell out of me, I cried. My mom laughed and said it was God teaching me a lesson about how fear can be either emotional (what she felt when I got lost) or physical (me being scared of a bat). Today, I don’t fear bats. They are beautiful creatures and this particular bat is responsible for tequila (fertilizer of the agave). What did I learn after that day??? Never get grounded over a cowboys game, they are going to lose anyways. 🎥 for @natgeo and @natgeowild #WILDuntamed
Deandrade quedó tan enamorado de Tiquicia que no ha dejado de subir fotos y videos a su cuenta de Instagram.
UNTAMED TAKEOVER | Join @filipe_deandrade and the Untamed crew throughout the weekend as we go LIVE with some of Costa Rica’s captivating wildlife. | These Humpbacks are powerful swimmers, using their massive tail fin, called a fluke, to propel themselves through the water and sometimes completely out of it. These whales, like others, regularly leap from the water, landing with a tremendous splash. Scientists aren't sure if this breaching behavior serves some purpose, such as cleaning pests from the whale's skin, or whether whales simply do it for fun. #WILDUntamed • • • Stay tuned for the second season of Untamed. In the meantime, you can follow behind the scenes and more ‘Under the Lights’ content by clicking the link in bio.
Another edition of Under the Lights is out and this one is saucy. Hummingbirds make my heart jump out of my butt. They make me as happy as french toast with boobs. When I see one, I put the blinders on and get tunnel vision. Needless to say, hummingbirds are my favorite things on the planet. Here is a snippet of a beautiful talamanca hummingbird that we (me @brianmoghari and @mckenziebarney) filmed in Costa Rica at 3,000 frames per second. To see the full video with text, head over to the Untamed or @natgeowild facebook page. Peace bird nerds. 🎥 for @natgeowild and @natgeo #WILDuntamed
I love sea turtles. I also love birds. This wasn’t an easy one to document, but ya just have to let nature be nature. When people ask me what the hardest thing about being a wildlife filmmaker is (other than the days you’re not in the field) I always tell them its fighting the urge to get involved unless absolutely necesaary. In a situation like this, every meal the frigatebirds come across is a struggle. So if i were to interfere, they would go without a meal. These 2 (technically 3 since i included shots of olive ridley and green hatchlings) species have been co-existing for millions of years before humans were on the planet. Who am I to judge or get in the way? I do this because I love animals, but i dont interfere with wildlife being wild because I respect animals. 🎥 for @natgeo and @natgeowild #WILDuntamed
International sloth day! Well...that was a few days ago but lets be real everyday is international sloth day. As the slowest moving mammals, these beautiful characters live life by their own pace. There are two species of sloth here in Costa Rica and this one is the most common, the brown-throated sloth. 🎥 for @natgeo and @natgeowild #WILDuntamed
Blenny! His name is Rodrigo. His favorite color is clear and the only thing he’s ever committed to is collecting almanacs written before 1996. Before becoming an investment banker, he dreamt of being a rockstar as the bass player in his coral band “Leather flavored crunch.” You can visit him and his friends in the Osa Peninsula. 🎥 for @natgeo and @natgeowild #WILDuntamed
Yellow-throated toucan. There are six species of toucans here in Costa Rica and this is probably spotted the most often. Toucans are like prom queens and valedictorians at the same time. They are beautiful, intelligent and checked off all their volunteer hours at the local animal shelter. “Spade and neuter says the algebra tutor.” - toucans. Yea, they also can help you with your math homework. ******ALSO, all “Under the Lights” videos were filmed with a biologist and veterinarian on location******📸 for @natgeowild and @natgeo #WILDuntamed
This is a harlequin shrimp that I filmed off the Pacific Coast in Costa Rica. While filming humpback whales, the dive master spotted a couple in the corals as they were feeding on a starfish. They mate for life and are voracious hunters, taking any opportunity they can to chow on starfish. Im hooked on diving for the very reason that I was having the time of my life filming an obvious oceanic ambassador like the whale and then got distracted by a shrimp. Never stop exploring. 🎥 for @natgeowild and @natgeo #WILDuntamed
