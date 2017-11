FILE - In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, men, women and children line up to be registered with the World Food Programme (WFP) for food distribution in Old Fangak, in Jonglei state, South Sudan. In war-torn South Sudan 1.25 million people are facing starvation, double the number from the same time last year, according to a report by the United Nations and the government released Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File)