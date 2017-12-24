6 de 13

TOPSHOT - This handout photograph released by Project LUPAD on December 23, 2017, shows an aerial image taken by a drone of the city of Cagayan de Oro on the Philippines' island of Mindanao on December 22, 2017, after the area was struck by Tropical Storm Tembin. The death toll from a tropical storm in the southern Philippines has risen to 74, officials said December 23, 2017, with dozens more missing. Tropical Storm Tembin struck Mindanao, the archipelago nation's second-largest island on Friday, unleashing flash floods and mudslides that erased a remote village from the map. / AFP PHOTO / PROJECT LUPAD AND AFP PHOTO / Handout / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/COURTESY OF PROJECT LUPAD " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES