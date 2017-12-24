Al menos 200 personas han muerto y decenas continúan desaparecidas en el sur de Filipinas, donde una fuerte tormenta tropical provocó deslizamientos de tierra, cabezas de agua e inundaciones en la isla Mindanao, según informan los medios locales.
La tormenta tropical Tembin (conocida como Vinta en Filipinas) salió este domingo de Filipinas potenciada a categoría ciclón tras destruir por completo el sur de país.
Lanao es una de las provincias más afectadas donde numerosos daños llevaron a que el gobierno declarara estado de adversidad en la jurisdicción.
El temporal afectó principalmente la noche del 22 de diciembre la zona noroccidental de la isla, la segunda más grande de Archipiélago.
Más de 19.000 personas han sido alojadas en 30 albergues debido a las inundaciones. Los evacuados ascienden a los 70.000 en todo el país. Además, hay 144 desaparecidos.
Alrededor de 15 y 20 ciclones visitan todos los años Filipinas durante la temporada lluviosa, que inicia el mes de mayo o junio y concluyen en noviembre o diciembre.
Temblin afectó el país asiático dos días después de que otra tormenta llamada Kai-Talk, dejará unos 41 muertos y otras 45 personas desaparecidas.
Al final del Angelus en el Vaticano, el papa Francisco dijo que oraba por Filipinas, un país en donde el 80% de la población es católica.
“Rezo por la isla de Mindanao, por los filipinos, asolados por una tormenta que causó numerosas víctimas”, dijo el Papa.