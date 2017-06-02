Wonder Woman opens tonight! Movie Night!!! I'm getting a sitter, popcorn, Diet Coke, and milk duds because that's how I cinema. See you at the movies!!! @wonderwomanfilm #gno #besties #fbf #wonderwoman #popcorn #milkduds #zerocalories #action #mompower #momlife #excited #wine

Una publicación compartida de Kristin & Jen (@imomsohard) el