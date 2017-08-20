We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigantic inspiration to me. I am so grateful to have shared some valuable time with him. RIP #JerryLewis A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:21am PDT
We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigantic inspiration to me. I am so grateful to have shared some valuable time with him. RIP #JerryLewis
A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:21am PDT