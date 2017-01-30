I'll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm. To show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety & the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings. #NoBanNoWall #safetypin Una foto publicada por Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) el 29 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 4:04 PST
