Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x Una publicación compartida por Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) el 16 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 3:50 PDT
Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x
Una publicación compartida por Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) el 16 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 3:50 PDT