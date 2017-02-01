We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters Una foto publicada por Beyoncé (@beyonce) el 1 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 10:39 PST
We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters
Una foto publicada por Beyoncé (@beyonce) el 1 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 10:39 PST